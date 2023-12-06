BANNER ELK, N.C. (WJHL) – While the bulk of the Tri-Cities region did not see snow Wednesday, nearby ski town Banner Elk, North Carolina did.

The mountain town saw some snow accumulate Wednesday morning. Storm Team 11 predicted the higher elevations areas in the region could see between 1-5 inches of snow.

Viewer Brandy Boles sent News Channel 11 photos of the wintery weather in Banner Elk. Avery County Schools were closed Wednesday, due to the expected weather.

As of 12:45 p.m., snow could still be seen on a live camera view of the town, but vehicles don’t appear to be having issues traveling on roads in the downtown area.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.