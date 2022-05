TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Severe thunderstorms ripped through the Tri-Cities region on Friday.

This gallery contains pictures of the storms, hail and damage taken by News Channel 11 viewers.

Bristol (Photo: Mitzie Hosey)

Building in Chilhowie sustains major storms storm damage (Photo: Morgan Bledsoe)



Storm damage in Sullivan Gardens (Photo: Andrea Maxwell)

Hail in Colonial Heights (Photo: Carol Leeson)

Hail in Rock Springs (Photo: Wendy Lane)

Storm damage in Greeneville (Photo: Christopher Starnes)

Cherokee Lake (Photo: Mike Brooks)

Abingdon (Photo: Gerald Gullion)

Greene County (Photo: Buddy Collins)

Greeneville (Photo: Dalton Hardin)

Greeneville (Photo: Joni Price)

Chuckey, TN (Photo: Jeanne Bailey)

Jonesborough (Photo: Joe Rodriguez)

Damage from the storms included downed trees and damage to buildings.