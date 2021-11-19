PHOTOS: Partial lunar eclipse in November’s full moon

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Taylor Gash/WATE)

LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday morning’s November full moon also had a near-total lunar eclipse. According to the 6 Storm Team’s Starwatch blog, this Full Moon is sometimes called the Beaver Moon, the Frost or Frosty Moon or the Snow Moon (NASA). The moon will appear full in the sky from Wednesday night through Saturday morning.

The peak eclipse occurred at about 4:03 a.m. Friday morning. This is when more than 97% of the moon was in full shadow. View photos below by our WATE 6 News photographer, Taylor Gash:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss