(WJHL) – The Tri-Cities were struck by severe storms and tornado warnings late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tornado warnings were at one point issued for Carter, Green, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan and Washington counties in Northeast Tennessee.

Several viewers captured images of the storms and lightning moving through.

Photo: April Swatzell

Photo: April Swatzell

Photo: April Swatzell

Photo: April Swatzell

Photo: Wendy Gass

Photo: Sheila Miller

Photo: Sarah Sutphin

Photo: Sarah Sutphin

Photo: Andrew Steubs

The storms left thousands without power as of early Tuesday.