(WJHL) — After about 140,000 stitches, 220 hours of work and 10 pounds of yarn later, Meteorologist Laurel Blanchard has completed her “temperature blanket” for 2023.

Blanchard originally started this massive project as a New Year’s resolution for 2023 and had the finished product complete just in time for 2024.

She originally got the idea for this project from social media.

“I actually saw it on Facebook and also Instagram in a couple of different ways,” Blanchard said. “There was this one woman that made a scarf for every month and I thought that was cool. But also I didn’t want 12 scarves hanging around my house, so I decided a blanket would probably be the better option. But never did I think that this blanket was going to be six and a half by eight and a half feet at its total.”

Blanchard explained that each single crochet row represents a day in 2023, and the color of each row depended on the high temperature of the day. The high temperature was then correlated to a color of yarn that Blanchard decided on at the beginning of the project.

This blanket means a lot to Blanchard, not just for the hard work that she put into it, but because this combines a newfound hobby and her love for weather.

She said she would like to thank her dog Honey who was very helpful with the creation of the blanket, and that Honey made sure every row added only made the blanket more cozy.

Many viewers asked if a 2024 temperature blanket is in the works, to which Blanchard replied, “It’s a very cool project. Would I do it again? I have no idea because this is truly a labor of love at its finest.”

You can see all of the progress, the finished blanket and plenty of Honey pictures on her Facebook page, Meteorologist Laurel Blanchard.