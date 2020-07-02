Pet safety on the Fourth of July

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate the birth of America’s independence with fireworks around family and friends. But not our furry friends.

Tammy Davis, the director at the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter, describes it may even feel like the end of the world to your pet when experiencing these loud booms.

The key is to make your pets feel as comfortable as possible. This includes leaving them home if you are attending some type of celebration. Keeping them in their safe place, like their kennel, can prevent them from injuring themselves or escaping because they are so scared.

It is also recommended to leave a radio or TV on to drown out the sound of fireworks. In extreme cases, you can talk to your veterinarian about medication.

Davis says you should also make sure your pet has some kind of identification – be it a tag on their collar or a microchip.

“Have it microchipped so if heaven forbid it gets loose and it ends up at the shelter or somewhere that you can be notified quickly that your animals there,” Davis said.