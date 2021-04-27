NWS Morristown creates online overview of 2011 tornado outbreak to explain meteorology of event

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – April 27, 2011 saw 10 tornadoes claim 13 lives in the Tri-Cities region.

The National Weather Service Morristown has launched an online guided tour of the weather event.

On the website, you can find predictions of the storm ahead of its arrival 10 years ago, as well as an interactive map and the NWS perspective of the storm.

NWS also provides a tab on the meteorology of the event with a step-by-step guide to how the tornadoes formed and how they continued to touch down so quickly.

A guided tour tab also provides specific details on each tornado and shows the individual paths of destruction.

News Channel 11 will be covering the 10-year anniversary of the tornadoes throughout the day both online and on-air.