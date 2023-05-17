MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tornado touched down in Scott County on Tuesday evening, according to a preliminary assessment by the National Weather Service (NWS).

According to the NWS office in Morristown, an EF1 tornado touched down about a mile south-southeast of Duffield around 5:33 p.m.

It stayed on the ground for about half a mile before it ended about a mile southeast of Duffield around a minute after it touched down, according to the NWS.

“Tornado touched down northwest side of ridge line south of US Highway 23 and ended before crossing the highway. Softwood trees uprooted. NWS Morristown

Tornadoes are classified by the Enhanced Fujita, or EF, scale:

EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 to 200 mph

EF5…Violent…>200 mph

The Duffield tornado had an estimated peak wind speed of 100 mph and was an estimated 30 yards wide.

NWS personnel are also conducting a storm damage survey in Pennington Gap to determine if a tornado touched down there as well.