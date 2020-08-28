Local impacts from the remains of Laura

(WJHL) – The remnants of Laura will slide into our region early Saturday with some relatively minor impacts.

HEAVY, TROPICAL RAINFALL

While passing showers and storms are expected to be scattered about the region Friday afternoon into the evening, the heaviest and most widespread rain is expected Saturday morning. Because of the quick moving nature of the system, flooding should be limited to areas with poor drainage or low-lying spots. Regardless, a burst of heavy downpours is expected before moving out by Saturday afternoon leaving us with occasional scattered showers or storms the remainder of Saturday.

GUSTY WINDS

Sustained winds will only be around 10 to 20 mph Saturday morning, so fairly breezy, but there could be gusts closer to 40 mph in spots. That’s enough to bring down a few tree limbs.

LOW RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER

Due to the spin in the atmosphere from the former tropical storm, a weak tornado is possible Friday night or Saturday morning in our area.

As always, stay with News Channel 11 on air and online for the very latest.