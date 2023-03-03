TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — As heavy wind and storms push through the Tri-Cities region, News Channel 11 is providing live updates on local power outages.
BrightRidge
- Lamar: around 274 out
- Telford: 393 out
- Cherokee: 532 out
- 107 area: around 1,400 out
- Northwest JC: 515 out
- Southwest JC: 1,600 out
- Limestone: 366 out
- Jonesborough: 130 out
Appalachian Power
- Kingsport: around 1,000 out
- Weber City, Va.: around 200 out
- Castlewood, Va.: around 700 out
- Nickelsville: 400 out
Bristol Virginia Utilities
- Washington County, Va.: around 86 out
Greeneville Light and Power
- Greeneville/Tusculum: around 1,000 out
Holston Electric
- Rogersville: around 70 out
- Fall Branch: around 408 out