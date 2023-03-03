TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — As heavy wind and storms push through the Tri-Cities region, News Channel 11 is providing live updates on local power outages.

BrightRidge

  • Lamar: around 274 out
  • Telford: 393 out
  • Cherokee: 532 out
  • 107 area: around 1,400 out
  • Northwest JC: 515 out
  • Southwest JC: 1,600 out
  • Limestone: 366 out
  • Jonesborough: 130 out

Appalachian Power

  • Kingsport: around 1,000 out
  • Weber City, Va.: around 200 out
  • Castlewood, Va.: around 700 out
  • Nickelsville: 400 out

Bristol Virginia Utilities

  • Washington County, Va.: around 86 out

Greeneville Light and Power

  • Greeneville/Tusculum: around 1,000 out

Holston Electric

  • Rogersville: around 70 out
  • Fall Branch: around 408 out