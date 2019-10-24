International Space Station to fly over early Thursday morning

(WJHL) — If you can brave the cold temperatures and happen to be awake, look up at the sky early Thursday morning and you might see the International Space Station.

The ISS will pass over the area about 45 minutes before sunrise Thursday.

The viewing time will be between 6:57 a.m. and 7:03 a.m.

The ISS will be very high in the sky, about 89 degrees above the horizon, and will look like a bright star moving across the sky.

Temperatures will be rather low, however, with Storm Team 11 forecasting temps to drop into the 30s overnight. A Frost Advisory is also in effect for the region.