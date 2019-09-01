Storm Team 11: Dorian remains a powerful category 5, Getting dangerously close to eastern Florida

The latest satellite imagery shows a very organized and powerful hurricane moving right over the northwestern Bahamas.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Dorian has sustained winds of 185 mph. The National Hurricane Center says gusts could be in excess of 220 mph. It is 155 miles east of West Palm Beach, FL. It is slowing down now moving west around 5 mph. Parts of the Northwestern Bahamas could get hurricane conditions through late Monday. A hurricane warning is up for part of the east coast of Florida meaning residents should expect things to go downhill and hurricane conditions will occur soon.

The question remains when will Dorian make that turn to the north? The forecast calls for that to happen Monday night or Tuesday when it’s very close to eastern Florida. The official forecast keeps the center just offshore, but any wobble west by even 10 or 20 miles will make all the difference. As of now, the strongest winds are expected to stay just offshore. Tropical storm force winds with some hurricane force gusts are expected as of now. Storm surge, beach erosion, and heavy rainfall are other concerns.

The Tri-Cities is still not expected to be affected by Dorian over the next week. Stay with Storm Team 11 as we keep you updated.