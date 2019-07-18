Heat index forecast to reach mid 90s Friday and Saturday

We will notice an increase in the heat and humidity Friday and Saturday in the Tri-Cities region with more sunshine and less in the way of thunderstorms. Highs will be near 90 degrees Friday, especially in the Tri-Cities and over eastern Kentucky. It could be even hotter Saturday.

While both days, forecast highs are closer to 90 degrees. It will feel several degrees hotter than that. The heat index is forecast to fall between 94 and 97 degrees for most of our area.

As of now, the only heat advisories posted for our region are across eastern Kentucky. That’s because the heat index could climb well into the triple digits.

So if you have any outdoor activities the next couple days, including going to Fun Fest in Kingsport, do your best to stay cool and drink water frequently if you’re outside for any length of time.

Here are some other tips to keep in mind as you beat the heat to help you avoid possible heat exhaustion.

Any storms that do pop up those two days will be widely scattered and will briefly cool a few people off. There is a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms Friday and a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms Saturday.