Heat and humidity builds Monday and Tuesday followed by potential for strong storms

Monday will mark the start of a hot work week. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 92 degrees in the Tri-Cities. When you account for humidity, the heat index is expected to climb into the mid 90s.

Tuesday could be even hotter with more oppressive humidity. It’ll feel close to 100 degrees during peak afternoon heating. The only saving grace could be a westerly or southwesterly breeze along with some cloud cover. Thunderstorms are expected to start moving in from the northwest later in the day Tuesday.

When it’s 90 degrees outside, it’s even hotter inside a vehicle. In a matter of minutes, it can become dangerously hot. Never leave kids or pets in a car for just a few minutes.

Cracking the windows helps slow down the heat inside a vehicle at first, but eventually it doesn’t matter.

After another hot day Tuesday, watch out for storms! A few could pop up earlier in the day. The most likely opportunity looks to arrive late Tuesday afternoon and evening starting in eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia.

A few thunderstorms could be severe late in the day as a cold front approaches the region with gusty winds and heavy rain the primary concerns.

The weather should be drying out by Thursday for the most part as Race Week kicks into high gear. Stay tuned!