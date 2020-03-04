Hawkins County business owner still feeling effects of landslide one year later

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- It’s been a little more than one year since the heavy rain caused landslides in Hawkins County and one person lost their life.



It took almost ten months for the affected area on Highway 70 to reopen.

TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi says that particular slide was massive in scale.

“It was something that took longer than we wanted obviously, but we weren’t going to allow that roadway to be open without knowing that it was going to be safe for the motoring public,” he explained.

According to Nagi, the repair work involved everyone on the regional level at TDOT.

“Several thousand tons of rock material were needed to complete stabilization of that slide area. We had continuous field observation,” Nagi explained.

Nagi said approximately 1,600 vehicles use that part of Highway 70 North each day. “For the folks who use that every day, it’s a vital roadway,” he said.

“[That’s] at least 1,000 cars a day that are not coming to Rogersville to spend money,” Charles Wilson, a Hawkins County resident and business owner stated.

Wilson was one of many who had to change their routines.



“We live on the other side of the slide so it took a 15-minute ride and turned it into an hour and ten-minute ride every day,” Wilson said.

Not only did the landslide affect his personal life, but it threatened the livelihood of he and his wife Kristie.



“It cut our business in half. A lot of people in town went out of business because of the slide. It’s still not back to normal yet,” Charles explained.

The Wilson’s thought they’d have to close up their repair shop for good.

“The people from Virginia would come into our county to do business. A lot of them are now still doing business in Virginia,” he said. “You know, it’s a hard habit to break. Once they start working or buying their goods in that county, then it’s a hard habit to turn around to come back this way again.”

But Charles and Kristie persevered together and kept Wilson’s Equipment LLC alive.

“Even though it affected our business, we still have business thank God,” Kristie explained

They’re now in their third year of business in Hawkins County and the future looks brighter.

“We were happy to be able to get that roadway so that folks in that area could go about their business.”

“We’re looking forward to moving forward, and getting that slide behind us,” Charles said enthusiastically.

Related Headlines