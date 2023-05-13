It’s Mother’s Day tomorrow, and Meteorologist Laurel Blanchard breaks down what the weather will look like to spend the day with Mom.

Sunday will start with a mix of sun and clouds for Mother’s Day with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening. It will be warm with a high near 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies as a few showers push back into the region Sunday night with a low of 58 degrees.

To all the moms across our region, we hope you have a Happy Mother’s Day!