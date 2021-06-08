GALLERY: June 8 thunderstorms

(WJHL) — Another round of strong thunderstorms made their way through the Tri-Cities region Tuesday afternoon.
The storms delivered heavy rain and strong winds. Flooding was reported in Greeneville.
Take a look at some of the photos below that were sent in by viewers.
