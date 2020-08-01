GALLERY: July 31 thunderstorms

Weather Stories

(WJHL) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through the region on Friday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Below is a gallery of storm photos sent in by viewers. You can send your photos and videos to us by emailing them to pix@wjhl.com.

  • Greene County (Jake Hughes)
  • Telford, TN (Greg Miller)
  • Eidson, TN (Amanda Whitten)
  • Kingsport (George “Mo” Moore)
  • Elizabethton (Brandi Turner)
  • Boones Creek (Brianna Bowling)
  • Blountville (Brittany Morrison)
  • Carter County (Ivan Sanders)
  • Carter County (Ivan Sanders)
  • Afton, TN (Cindy Myers)
  • Washington County, TN (David Ayers)
  • Sulphur Springs, TN (Emily Maupin)
  • Telford, TN (Greg Miller)
  • Telford, TN (Greg Miller)
  • Telford, TN (Greg Miller)
  • Greeneville (Heather Sipe)
  • Sullivan Gardens, TN (Jeff Skelton)
  • Greene County (Jennifer Harrison)
  • Greene County (Jennifer Harrison)
  • Sullivan Gardens, TN (Jill Rich)
  • Fall Branch, TN (Jim Dawson)
  • Greeneville (Kayla Combs)
  • Kingsport (Don Smith)
  • Fall Branch, TN (Jim Dawson)
  • Johnson City (Brandi Johnson)
  • Kingsport (Michael Hamrick)
  • Pennington Gap, VA (Nikkie M)
  • Pennington Gap, VA (Nikkie M)
  • Pennington Gap, VA (Nikkie M)
  • Elizabethton (Steve Vance)
  • Stoney Creek, TN (Wendy Gass)
  • Surgoinsville, TN (Daniel Gladson)
  • Chuckey, TN (Leann Wassom)
  • Elizabethton (Leisa Wright)
  • Milligan, TN (Tamara Durbin)
  • Chuckey, TN (Thomas Jennings)
  • Mosheim, TN (Tony Knight)
  • Telford, TN (Wiley Daffron)

