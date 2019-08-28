Eye on the Storm | Aug. 21

(WJHL)- Dorian is getting better organized and is now a hurricane as of 2 p.m. Wednesday with winds of 75 mph. The center of the storm is near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

It has moved much farther north and eastward in the last 24 hours. In other words, it will now miss the very mountainous terrain of Hispaniola and even most of Puerto Rico. With movement like this in the short term, that makes the long-term track even more uncertain.

With that said, the official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has this moving toward the northwest into the open waters of the Atlantic Wednesday night, continuing to strengthen, and staying well east of the southeastern Bahamas Thursday.

This weekend, Dorian is forecast to slow down and take more of a west-northwest track turning the storm more toward Florida. It's expected to approach the east coast of Florida late Sunday into Monday and is now expected to strengthen quite a bit. The latest forecast has it becoming a category three with winds near 115 mph thanks to very warm water and little wind shear. Keep in mind intensity forecasts are tricky.

However, there is tremendous uncertainty in landfall as we're still roughly five days out. The storm is relatively small in size which makes it even more challenging. While models are clustered over the northern half of Florida between Melbourne and Jacksonville, landfall could be anywhere from Miami to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. As a result, specific impacts are still up in the air, but a landfall in the southeastern U.S. seems likely around Labor Day or just after.