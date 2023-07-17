KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The entirety of the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia regions are experiencing air quality that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups by federal agencies, and some areas are considered harmful for everyone.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) AirNow website, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Kingsport was 128 as of 3 p.m. Monday. An AQI between 101-150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The site attributes the poor air quality to smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires.

The EPA reports sensitive groups include people with heart or lung diseases, asthma, older adults, children and teenagers. Those groups are advised to avoid strenuous activities and spend less time outdoors, electing to be active when the air quality improves.

Areas with an AQI between 101-150 are marked on the AirNow site as orange.

A small portion of Lee County, Virginia near the Tennessee border has been marked as red, which the EPA describes as unhealthy for all groups of people. That area extends into other parts of East Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky. AQIs between 151-200 receive the red designations.