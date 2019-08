(WJHL) - Hurricane Dorian continues to intensify in the warm waters of the Atlantic. The eye can now be clearly seen on satellite imagery. In the words of the National Hurricane Center, it "poses a significant threat to Florida and the Northwestern Bahamas." You need to continue to keep an eye on this storm and assess your plans if you were heading to Florida for Labor Day weekend or next week. Keep an eye on the storm if you'll be in Georgia or the Carolinas.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, it is 595 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, which means it is now a category three. It's moving northwest at 10 mph. However, tonight through the weekend and early next week, the storm is forecast to slow down as it moves in a more westerly direction and intensify. It could strengthen into a category four this weekend with winds between 130 and 140 mph.

This will bring the center of Dorian well away from southeastern and central Bahamas Friday and Saturday, near the northwestern Bahamas Sunday, and near eastern Florida late Monday.