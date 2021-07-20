Code Orange air quality alert issued for Tri-Cities due to smoke from western wildfires

The view Tuesday afternoon from Bays Mountain in Kingsport . (Photo: WJHL)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for the Tri-Cities region due to wildfire smoke from the western U.S.

A Code Orange means that members of sensitive groups, such as those with respiratory problems, may experience health effects, but the general public is less likely to be affected.

Source: AirNow

The alert is in effect until Wednesday night.

TDEC says active children and adults and those with respiratory diseases such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Air quality alerts have also been issued for the Nashville and Clarksville areas.