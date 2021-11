(WJHL) – It’s not a common story to hear, but it looks like viewer Jason Hill’s Boxer puppy keeps close tabs on weather in the area!

It can’t be fun to bury a bone in the rain, and Hill’s pup has been spotted watching Mark Reynold’s forecasts to make sure the latest weather maker doesn’t interfere with his own tail-wag maker.

You can watch the whole video below:

