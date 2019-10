Thursday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Roy Clever. He said: “I want to clean my decks. When is pollen season over?”

According to Dr. Pienkowski, pollination occurs in some form most of the year. Spring is notorious for tree pollen and it’s usually the pine pollen that leaves the coating on surfaces. We’re transitioning into predominantly grass pollen now, but it doesn’t leave as much of a residue.

