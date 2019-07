Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question: What is a warm front?

A warm front separates cooler air out ahead of it from warm, humid air behind it. Usually a warm front moves slower than a cold front. The warm air moves over cool air and tends to produce some clouds and steady rain. Sometimes you can even get wintry precipitaton, if the air is cold enough, before the warm air moves into the region.

