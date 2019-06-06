Ask Storm Team 11: What is a microburst?

Monday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Michael Mullins. He asked: “What is a microburst?”

Microbursts are a type of downburst. They lead to significant wind damage on the ground because cool air plunging from a thunderstorm rushes toward the ground and fans out in all directions. “Micro” and “Macro” has to do with the size of the downburst. Damage from a microburst covers an area 2.5 miles wide or less. Damage from a macroburst covers an area more than 2.5 miles wide.

