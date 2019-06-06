Ask Storm Team 11: What is a microburst?

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Monday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Michael Mullins. He asked: “What is a microburst?”

Microbursts are a type of downburst. They lead to significant wind damage on the ground because cool air plunging from a thunderstorm rushes toward the ground and fans out in all directions. “Micro” and “Macro” has to do with the size of the downburst. Damage from a microburst covers an area 2.5 miles wide or less. Damage from a macroburst covers an area more than 2.5 miles wide.

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss