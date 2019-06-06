Ask Storm Team 11: Does lightning travel up or down?

Thursday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Mike. He asked: “Does lightning travel up or down?”

It actually does both. Cloud-to-ground lightning, which is most dangerous. Typically, a stepped leader goes from the cloud toward the ground in a jagged motion because the electrical difference in the cloud becomes too large. Some of that negative charge gets carried to the ground. Meanwhile, a positive charge usually extends upward from the ground. Where the two charges meet, you get a bright flash of lightning. All this happens in a split second!

