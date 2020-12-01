Are we prepared for another big snow?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although our area averages around 13” of snowfall a year. There have been big snowfalls that impact the Tri-Cities significantly.

Most recently, in December of 2018 the Tri-Cities saw 5”-12” inches of snowfall. In December of 2009, near a half foot of snow fell at the Tri-Cities Airport and 1-3 feet in the higher elevations. This snow caused drivers to get stranded on I-26. This isn’t the only time drivers had to leave their cars on the side of the road, it happened again in January of 2013 and on I-81 in 2018. The big question is, are we prepared for another significant snow?

Michelle Earl from VDOT says they have nearly 700 pieces of equipment ready to go, including snow plows and salt, but preparations are different for every snowstorm.

“Every storm is different, with it coming in as rain, we will not do any pretreating just because we have found it washes away in most instances”, says Michelle.

VDOT has 28 new cameras along I-81 and I-77. TDOT also has live cameras available on their website where you can see road conditions live before you decide to hit the road.

LIVE TRAFFIC CAMERAS:

TDOT

https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic?features=incident,traffic,cameras&position=36.31114923,-82.3609652,11

VDOT

https://www.511virginia.org/