(WJHL) – April 27, 2011, is a day that will always be remembered. The Super Tornado Outbreak produced 360 tornadoes, three of which were EF-5 tornadoes with winds over 200 mph. There were 12 EF-4 tornadoes reported with winds of 166 to 200 mph and 21 EF-3 tornadoes with wind speeds of 136-165 mph.
Tornado-producing storms moved into Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia during the late afternoon and evening of April 27 and continued to produce tornadoes into the early morning hours of April 28.
Ten tornadoes touched down and produced damage in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia which resulted in 13 fatalities at that time. EF-3 tornadoes touched down in Greene County at Camp Creek and Horse Creek in Tennessee and at Glade Spring in Washington County, Virginia. EF-2 tornadoes also touched down in the Fall Branch/Duck Town areas of Greene and Washington counties and in Johnson County in Tennessee as well.
Here are some maps highlighting the paths of the tornadoes from Greene County to Washington and Johnson counties in Tennessee to Washington County, Virginia:
Here you can see some of the damage caused by the tornadoes:
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service Office in Morristown have put together a great presentation on this terrible tragedy that struck our part of the county. Click here to read more.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost loved ones during that tragic event.
