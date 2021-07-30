Air Quality Alert issued for Saturday

(WJHL) — A “Code Orange” Air Quality Alert has been issued for some counties in our region Saturday.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation expects smoke from western wildfires to enter the region Friday night into Saturday morning.

A Code Orange means that members of sensitive groups, such as those with respiratory problems, may experience health effects, but the general public is less likely to be affected.

TDEC says active children and adults and those with respiratory diseases such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Counties included in the alert: Carter, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington in Tennessee and Scott and Washington in Virginia.

The Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until midnight Saturday.