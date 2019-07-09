Watching the Gulf of Mexico this week for possible tropical development

July 8, 2019 –

All eyes are focused on the southeast coast as forecast models are suggesting that there could be something brewing this week.

What we call a trough of low pressure will continue to develop across the deep south and the northeast Gulf of Mexico.

Conditions are favorable for development through the middle and end of the week.

Whether this becomes a named storm or not, the system does have the potential to produce heavy rainfall along the northern and eastern Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system an 80% chance of development during during the next 5 days.

Those living along the Gulf Coast from the upper Texas coast to the western Florida peninsula should keep an eye to this system.

Stay tuned.