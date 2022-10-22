The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a low of 40 degrees.

Another beautiful fall day on Sunday with a high near 72 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 51 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday with a high of 68 degrees.

And for next Saturday, partly cloudy skies in the forecast with a high of 67.

Have a great rest of the weekend!