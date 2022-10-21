The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low of 36 degrees.

The weekend looks nice with partly cloudy skies both Tomorrow and Sunday.

The high on Saturday will be 70 degrees. The low Saturday night will dip to 39 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Another beautiful fall day on Sunday with a high near 72 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 75 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 48 degrees and a chance of rain 30%.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 72 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 70 degrees.

As for next Friday, looking at cloudy skies with a high of 68 degrees.

Have a great weekend!