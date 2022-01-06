Warmer air means less snow for the Tri-Cities, but cold air moves in tonight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with a chance of light snow tonight. Accumulations in the lower elevations will be lower than expected as we have seen warm air linger longer than anticipated.

The best chance of seeing accumulation snow will be across areas of Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia where some areas could see as much as two to four inches of snow. The mountains of East Tennessee and western North Carolina will also see light accumulations.

Due to the movement and track of the low pressure and the intrusion of warm air, here are the updated snowfall totals:

The National Weather Service has dropped the Tri-Cities metro area from the Winter Weather Advisory.

Here is a look at the latest warnings and advisories.

The low temperature will drop to near 16 degrees overnight.

Snow showers and flurries will be possible early Friday morning with afternoon clearing. It will be a cold day with a high near 27 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Friday night with a low of 13 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 43 degrees.

Clouds are back Saturday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy and warmer with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be near 47 degrees.

Rain is likely Sunday night and it could end as a little light snow into Monday morning. The low will be 27 with a high on Monday near 38 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 17 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 36 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high on Wednesday near 45 and a high on Thursday near 50 degrees.

Have a great night!