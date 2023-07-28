The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy and warm conditions overnight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 70 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the biggest threat being damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The high will be 92 degrees with a fees like temperature in the upper 90’s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night with a low near 69 degrees. The chance of rain Saturday night is 60%.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There could be a few strong storms in the area. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with just a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with a high of 84 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be cooler at 84 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great weekend!