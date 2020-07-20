Storm Team 11: Warm and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy skies in the area with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the early evening. We can’t rule out a storm overnight. Low 69.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 92.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88.

Have a great night!