Warm and dry weather is here to stay for a while

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low near 53 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 83 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 54 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 85 degrees. 

High pressure will continue to dominate the eastern half of the country through the weekend.  This ridge of high pressure may break down a little Sunday into Tuesday which will allow for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. 

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 86 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon.  The high will be 85 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 87 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 85 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 62 degrees.  Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.  The high on Wednesday will be 84 degrees.

