Viewer pictures: Possible micro-burst damage in Virginia

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Viewers sent News Channel 11 multiple pictures of storm damage Sunday evening.

Photo: Kandice Wallen

Photo: Kandice Wallen

Photo: Joe Maya

Photo: Joe Maya Damage can be seen near Terry Kilgore’s office and Molcajete’s Mexican Restaurant.

News Channel 11’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds said at the time of the storm, cloud tops were reaching upward of 50,000 feet. The storm tops look like they might have collapsed over Gate City, which would produce a possible micro-burst.

Strong winds racing out of the collapsing thunderstorms resulted in wind damage.

