Very wet weekend at times followed by winds of change bringing in snow showers by Monday

(WJHL)- It won’t be the best weekend to decorate for Christmas due to the weather. Mother Nature will be a bit of a scrooge so you might want to stick to decorating inside for now if you haven’t already!

Rain will be off and on Saturday with a general increase in coverage throughout the day. The heaviest rain is most likely during the second half of Saturday through early Sunday morning. Rain totals will be pretty healthy with an average of 1 to 2 inches expected from this system.

Even as the rain exits Sunday and the sun peeks out, the winds will extremely gusty out of the southwest. Be careful!

Another system is scheduled to start influencing our weather Sunday night. First, the clouds return. Then comes the colder air. There should be enough available moisture to give many of us snow showers starting early Monday morning.

We’re still a couple days out, but snow totals look to be fairly light for most in the Tri-Cities area.

A Trace to 1 inch of snow is forecast for most. Many in the higher elevations could get closer to 2 inches. A swath of 2 to 4 inches of snowfall seems possible in the mountains of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia, especially along the northwest-facing slopes.



