Very mild Friday afternoon – Mostly cloudy for Saturday – Rain returns Monday

Happy Friday. Here is a look at your accurate Storm Team 11 forecast.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy. Rain moving in through the afternoon. Rain chance 60%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night: Rain developing overnight, otherwise mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Rain chance 40%.

Wednesday: Showers are possible at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Rain chance 40%.

Wednesday Night: Showers at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Rain chance 40%.

Thursday: Isolated showers possible early. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Rain chance 20%.

Enjoy the rest of your Friday morning!