LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Storm Team 11: Variable cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and even a possible thunderstorm. Patchy fog will be possible overnight. Low 69.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Thursday night with a low of 67 degrees.

A stalled weather system will keep variable cloudy skies in the area Friday with am 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be cooler at 82 degrees.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss