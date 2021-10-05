Variable Cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 60% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be near 63 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning then again during the afternoon and evening. The high will be mild at 77 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 70% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. The low will be near 62 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

We will keep variable cloudy skies on Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures both days in the upper 70’s. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 79 degrees.

