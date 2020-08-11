Variable cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorm tonight and Wednesday

LIVE NOW /
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 67 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early. The low will be 67 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and and warm with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Have a great night!

