Variable cloudy skies with patchy drizzle and fog – Sun, clouds and warmer temperatures Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with patchy drizzle and areas of fog. The low will be 47 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a high near 70 degrees.

Clouds are back in the area tomorrow night with a low near 45 degrees.

A front just to our south will keep clouds over the Tri-Cities and the mountains with a 30% chance of rain for Wednesday. The high will be cooler at 62 degrees with a northeast wind.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a chilly low of 39 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 30% chance of showers late in the day. The high will be 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 69 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 73 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 48 degrees,

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The high will be mild at 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be mild at 75 degrees.

Have a great night.