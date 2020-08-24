Variable cloudy skies with a few scattered showers tonight and Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies with a 20% chance of scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Low 66.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain. High 87.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 89 degrees.

Tropical moisture from Laura will stream into our area late this week.

Have a great night!