Variable cloudy skies tonight with an increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of a stray shower. Low 68.

Look for mostly cloudy skies Thursday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could see a few showers or even a thunderstorm in the morning hours too. The high will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 50% chance of rain. Low 67.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm Friday night with a low near 64 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

We warm up early next week with a decrease in moisture.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. The high will be 88 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be near 87 degrees.

Our next weather maker will bring moisture back to the area on Wednesday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great night.