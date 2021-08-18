Variable cloudy skies tonight with an increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of a stray shower.  Low 68. 

Look for mostly cloudy skies Thursday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  We could see a few showers or even a thunderstorm in the morning hours too.  The high will be 82 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 50% chance of rain.  Low 67. 

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 83 degrees. 

Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm Friday night with a low near 64 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 84 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 65 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be warm at 86 degrees. 

We warm up early next week with a decrease in moisture. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.  The high will be 88 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.  The high will be near 87 degrees. 

Our next weather maker will bring moisture back to the area on Wednesday.  Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great night.

