Variable cloudy skies tonight with a Freeze Warning in effect – Sun and clouds are forecast for Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a Freeze Warning in effect. We will see some limited clearing overnight towards dawn with a low temperature near 32 degrees. Frost will also be possible in some areas.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a high near 50 degrees.

The clouds are back late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening with a 20% chance of a stray shower for the Tri-Cities. The mountains – areas above 4,500 feet – could see a little bit of light snow. The low will be near 38 for the Tri-Cities with lower 30’s in the mountains.

Look for mostly cloudy skies Thursday morning with a slight chance of a shower in the Tri-Cities. The mountains could see a little wintry mix through the early morning hours. We will see some clearing through the afternoon hours. The high on Thursday will be near 50 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 55 degrees.

Skies will be clear Friday night with cold temperatures. The low will e 27 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 57 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 29 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees.

Nice weather is forecast for Monday and Tuesday with partly cloudy skies both days and high temperatures near 62 degrees.

