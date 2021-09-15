Variable cloudy skies tonight through Thursday with a chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 63 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The low will be mild at 62 degrees.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Friday night with a low near 63 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a 20% chance of scattered showers on Sunday. The low Saturday night will be 64 with a high on Sunday near 85 degrees.

We start the work week with partly cloudy skies Monday through Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be in the middle 80’s Monday and Tuesday with lower 80’s on Wednesday. The chance of rain is 20% on Monday and 30% both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great night!