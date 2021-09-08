Variable cloudy skies scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm tonight – Sun and clouds Thursday – Cooler

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be 59 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. Thanks to a northwest flow, temperatures will be cooler with lower humidity levels. There could also be a few passing light showers. The high will be 78 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 52 degrees. Temperatures in the higher elevations will be in the middle and upper 40’s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high near 79 degrees.

Football weather for Friday night will be perfect with fair skies and a low of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with an afternoon high of 84 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 85 degrees. F

air skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 59 degrees. Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 88 degrees.

Look for a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm on Tuesday with a high of 87 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday with a high of 84 degrees.

Have a great night!