Variable cloudy skies remain in the forecast with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day this week

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 58 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be 77 degrees.

We will keep variable cloudy skies in the are Tuesday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 62 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high on Wednesday will be 75 degrees.

An upper-level low pressure system will dominate the region through Saturday which will keep the chance of rain in the area each day.

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 74 degrees.

We keep scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. The chance of rain Friday is 60%. The low Thursday night will be near 60 with a high on Friday near 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be near 75 degrees.

High pressure will build back into the area late Saturday into early next week.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a low of 56 and a high on Monday near 78 degrees.

Have a great night!